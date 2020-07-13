With success of the Kia Seltos, the Kia Motors understood the need for premium people-carriers in our country. Shortly after, the Kia Carnival was launched as well at the 2020 Auto Expo. While the MPV was priced at a very high level, no one could deny the size, power and features that it had to offer over the quintessential Toyota Innova Crysta. However, after a long presence in the international market, the current-gen Kia Carnival is all set to be replaced by all new model by this year. A few weeks back, we got a glimpse of what the 2021 Kia Carnival would look like from the outside, new shots now reveal what we can expect to find inside.

The biggest change that we can spot is the shift from a cabin design which was started to get dated. Designed as per the 'Spacial Talents' concept, the all-new 2021 Kia Carnival now adopts a very classy, European-style cabin design. The first thing you’ll notice is that the new Carnival gets a side-by-side screen layout like some European high-end vehicles. You get a 12.3-nch touchscreen infotainment system with multiple phone connectivity softwares, sitting right next to a full-digital instrument console of the same size. The space below that is a largely clutter-free area and accommodates the re-designed AC vents, touch-sensitive temperature control and a familiar storage area housing the plug-in slots and wireless phone charger. The dashboard gets a wraparound-style design, while the driver seat has a lot of the controls angled towards it. Housed just below it, four AC vents are neatly tucked into a chrome-plated one-piece panel running the entire width of the car. Now, if we look towards the centre console, you’ll notice that there is no sign of a gear lever. That is because the new Carnival adopts a shift-by-wire mechanism and swaps a gear lever for a Jaguar-like rotary dial in order to shift through gear modes. The steering wheel too sees a new design, with the switch panel on the multi-function steering wheel finished in gloss black with re-designed buttons as well. In the second row of seats, the 2021 Kia Carnival adds more practicality to the mix thanks bac-of-seats USB chargers, nets to hold electronic devices and a new storage drawer at the base of the rear console.

Overall, the 2021 Kia Carnival steps up the model’s interior game up two notches. We expect it to be an extremely luxurious, cozy and comfortable place to be, based on our experiences of the current-generation long-term use. In terms of dimensions, the new model is 40mm longer, 10mm wider and gets a wheelbase which is 30mm longer. Of the overall increase in length, the rear overhang has grown by 30mm. The new 2021 Kia Carnival will be first launched South Korea by the third-quarter of 2020, eventually making its way to India by next year. Details about price increase and engine configuration are yet to be revealed.

