Race track-focused 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR breaks cover

Along with the 2021 Ninja ZX-10R, Kawasaki has also unveiled the updated model of the Ninja ZX-10RR. The new race track-focused litre-class motorcycle is identical to its road-legal sibling, however, it has several different parts and features, that were developed through Kawasaki’s racing efforts in WorldSBK, which make it that much more capable.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR comes equipped with many high-quality internal components that add a tremendous racing potential. These include newly and specifically designed camshafts, and intake and exhaust valve springs that all match the higher performance. Kawasaki has also eliminated the intake funnels in the airbox.

The use of lightweight titanium connecting rods manufactured by Pankl, a company specialising in developing and manufacturing engine and drivetrain components for high-performance race cars and the aerospace industry, is one of the key performance features found on the Ninja ZX-10RR.

New, lighter weight pistons lower the reciprocating weight, aiding in the high rev limit and contributing to smooth-climbing revs. Now using one less piston ring than the standard model pistons, this enables a shorter piston height and prevents mechanical loss due to friction. Updated piston pins match the pistons and feature a DLC coating that protects against wear.

Apart from the aforementioned engine changes, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR also features new Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres that are fitted to forged Marchesini wheels which were designed to specifically meet the needs of the powerful engine.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR will be available in the USA in the Lime Green colour only. It will cost USD 28,999 (INR 21.46 lakh) which makes it USD 12,600 (INR 9.32 lakh) costlier than the standard model of the 2021 Ninja ZX-10R that has a sticker price of USD 16,399 (INR 12.14 lakh).

