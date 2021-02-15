2021 Jawa 42 Features Shown Up-Close in Walkaround Video

Classic Legends launched the 2021 Jawa 42 in the Indian market last week. The company has added a bunch of new features to make the updated model that much more appealing to the buyers. Below is a walkaround video that shows the added elements in the new Jawa 42.

The 2021 Jawa 42 is available in 3 new colour options - Orion Red, Sirius White, and AllStar Black. Common among them is the blacked-out theme and the classic grey sports stripe that runs across the length of the motorcycle. In the above video, that has been uploaded by YouTuber DBS Vlogs, the new Jawa 42’s red and black colours are shown.

The 2021 Jawa 42 walkaround begins from the front of the motorcycle where there are the retro-styled round halogen headlamp and side turn signals. The video then shows the new alloy wheels that use tubeless tyres. Classic Legends has also paid attention to the details which we can see in one of the spokes of the front alloy wheel. It has a wide section in which the text ‘JAWA original’ is engraved. We can also see the white pinstriping on the rims that also says ‘Classic Legends’ and ‘42’.

The side profile of the new Jawa 42 is enhanced thanks to the blacked-out components including the engine, exhaust pipes, and suspension setup. The side panels contain the ‘42’ branding along with 3 grey horizontal stripes. While the size and shape of the seat are quite familiar, the cushioning has been worked upon for enhanced comfort. There’s a small digital display inside the speedometer which now shows the odometer as well as two trip meters which can be toggled via a switch located on the RHS switchgear. The new Jawa 42 comes with bar-end mirrors as standard. Classic Legends is also offering new optional accessories including a stylish flyscreen, headlight grille, and luggage solutions.

While the 293cc single-cylinder engine is the same as before, Classic Legends says that it has made certain enhancements to it. The motor produces 27.33PS of max power and 27.02Nm of peak torque. The lambda sensor that monitors internal and external variables has been repositioned to work more effectively and give a consistent performance and cleaner emissions regardless of any road condition. The throttle response has also been improved.

