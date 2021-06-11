2021 Jaguar F-Pace (Facelift) Launched in India

British automaker Jaguar had unveiled the F-Pace facelift in international markets last year with a number of changes to the design and to the interior. Today, Jaguar India has launched the new F-Pace in India in a single trim level, R-Dynamic S, at a price of Rs 69.9 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Jaguar F-Pace comes with an exterior and interior redesign while the interior has been thoroughly overhauled. The front-end of the new F-Pace gets a redesigned grille flanked with all-LED headlights and Double J DRLs. The grille features a mesh pattern with R-Dynamic badging and the lower part of the bumper gets larger air inlets. The side profile remains largely unchanged except for a new alloy wheel design. Moving to the rear, the new F-Pace gets slimmer and sleeker LED taillights that feature the signature double chicane graphics.

The interior of the new Jaguar F-Pace is where one can see the more noticeable changes, carrying a new design layout. The interiors are now covered in high-quality leather with the lower part of the dashboard featuring brushed aluminium inlays. The centre of attention is the new 11.4-inch curved-glass Pivi Pro infotainment system that is brighter and more intuitive than before. The instrument cluster is a 12.3-inch all-digital display that boasts turn by turn navigation and multiple dial layouts. Other notable features include a fixed panoramic glass roof, wireless smartphone charging, 3D surround camera, Meridian sound system, four-zone climate control and power-reclining rear seats.

In international markets, the new Jaguar F-Pace is offered with multiple powertrain options, including PHEV in the European markets. However, the F-Pace will be only offered with the 2-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engine options in India. The turbo-petrol churns out 250 PS and 365 Nm of peak figures while the turbodiesel makes figures of 204 PS and 430 Nm. Both engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic, with AWD being standard. For the first time in India, For the first time in India, the F-Pace is offered with single R-Dynamic S trim and the interiors can be specced in either Mars Red or Siena Tan.