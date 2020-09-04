2021 Hyundai Kona Facelift Kona N Unveiled for International Markets

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the updated Kona line-up for international markets. The car comes with updated styling inside and out, mild-hybrid technology and a performance-focused N Line range-topper. Outside, the car gets a heavily revised front fascia that comes with wider LED DRLs, a three-tier look for the LED headlamps, an extended bonnet line, a new grille design and contrasting silver skid plate. While the silhouette remains the same, at the rear profile gets a pair of redesigned taillights and contrasting lower bumper to match the front.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Kona N-Line comes as a new trim level that is inspired by the brand’s N performance line. It ditches the standard cladding for a more aerodynamic body kit. At the front, the N-line gets a distinctive mesh air intake design. At the rear, the Kona N Line gets contrasting rear diffuser and a dual-exit sports exhaust.

Inside, the new Hyundai Kona now features an electronic handbrake, ambient lighting and new upholstery options. Higher variants will also get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. When it comes to the interior of the Hyundai Kona N, the car sports contrasting red stitching, metal pedals and ample of N badging.

In its new avatar, the Hyundai Kona retains the same range-topping 1.6-litre petrol engine that now puts more power, up from 177bhp to 198bhp. The car will be available in two- and all-wheel-drive configurations as well. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine serves as the entry point for the Kona line-up, which can optionally be bought with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Also on offer is a 1.6-litre diesel engine that now comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system as standard. In addition to the aforementioned powertrains, sitting above the 1.0-litre unit is a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a front-mounted electric motor to produce a combined 141bhp.

Coming to transmission, both the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines come with an option of either a 7-speed DCT or Hyundai’s new 6-speed iMT. The 1.0-litre engine, on the other hand, gets the 6-speed iMT but with its mild-hybrid version, while the standard version can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. In India, the Hyundai Kona is offered with only an electric powertrain in the form of the Kona Electric. It is highly unlikely the Kona SUV will be launched with a hybrid powertrain in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.