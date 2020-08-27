2021 Hyundai Kona and Kona N Line Teased Ahead of Global Premiere

Hyundai Motor Company has teased new images of the upcoming Kona and Kona N Line. The SUVs follow Hyundai’s latest design language and will be premiered globally later this year. While India only gets the electrified version of the car, the ICE model has seen a laudable success rate in the international markets in recent years.

Hyundai has utilised a future-proof approach in terms of design in the new Kona. The teaser images indicate the presence of new design bits including a bolder pair of LED DRLs. The front fascia is now sharper and offers a wider stance. The new Kona will come with a triple-array LED headlamps. Also on offer are new front and rear bumpers and a skid plate at the front that accentuates the visual appeal of the upcoming Kona.

The Hyundai Kona N Line sits at the top rung and comes with a few additional design elements. This includes a sportier front bumper, corner fins, prominent creases lines alongside lowly positioned air inlet and an N Line badge on the front grille. According to Hyundai, the 2021 Kona N Line gives an ‘attractive entry point’ to the N brand and is aimed to reach out to a broader audience across the globe.

Hyundai also mentioned that the exterior changes will also add to the aerodynamics of the car. The company will be releasing further details about the car in the coming weeks as the teaser images only reveal the front profile of the SUV duo.

While we are dark on details about Hyundai’s plan to bring the Kona or the Kona N Line to India, the manufacturer currently offers its electric iteration in India. Hyundai was among the handful of manufacturers that operate in the EV segment in India along with offerings such as MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV. The car is equipped with a 39.2 kWh battery and delivers an acclaimed range of 452 km. Prices for the car begins at INR 23.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium variant.