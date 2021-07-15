New Honda Gold Wing Tour Deliveries in India Commence

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has released a press statement announcing that it has started the deliveries of the new Honda Gold Wing Tour in the country. Following all COVID-19 protocols and ensuring the safety of customers, the deliveries were conducted through the company’s exclusive premium retail outlets - Honda BigWing dealerships.

The new Honda Gold Wing Tour was launched in India last month with two transmission options. The manual variant costs INR 37.20 lakh whereas the DCT model has been priced at INR 39.16 lakh. The popularity and demand for the luxury touring motorcycle can be scaled by the fact that the entire first lot was sold out in under 24 hours. And now, deliveries of the elite Japanese cruiser have begun.

Also Read: 2022 Indian Chief Lineup Price, Bookings, Launch Details Inside

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said:

The 2021 Gold Wing Tour is a one-of-a-kind premium touring motorcycle many aspire to own across the globe. It comes equipped with top features providing both comfort and luxury. We are glad to witness an overwhelming response for the machine that has always been a legend. This in itself is a testimony to the evolution of the premium-motorcycle demand scenario as well as the customer’s trust in the brand Honda.

The new Honda Gold Wing Tour is currently on sale via Honda BigWing dealerships located in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Kochi, and Hyderabad. The manual transmission variant of the luxury touring motorcycle retails at INR 37.20 lakh and is available in the Pearl Glare White colour option. On the other hand, the DCT + airbag model costs INR 39.16 lakh and can be purchased in Gunmetal Black Metallic × Mat Morion Black livery.

All prices are ex-showroom