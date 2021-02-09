2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Deliveries in India Commences

Honda launched the 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India last month. Deliveries of the new ADV have now started. The handover ceremony to the first customers of the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports was conducted at Honda BigWing dealership in Mumbai.

Speaking on the commencement of the deliveries of the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said:

The Africa Twin is the most lovable beast by adventure enthusiasts across the globe. The recent win at Dakar rally also celebrates the origin of Africa Twin as an adventure machine developed to conquer the most brutal terrains. Honda 2Wheelers India is proud to offer the latest year model from the global line-up here in India. We are delighted to commence the deliveries to the excited #TrueAdventure lovers. With 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports go anywhere and rediscover new routes!

The 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is available in two variants - manual transmission and DCT. The former costs INR 15.96 lakh* whereas to buy the latter you would need to shell out INR 16.10 lakh*. Honda is offering the manual transmission variant of the ADV in Darkness Black Metallic colour option. The DCT model can be purchased in the Pearl Glare White paint scheme.

Powering the 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports is the same 1084cc parallel-twin engine which was used in the motorcycle’s previous model. However, Honda has slightly detuned the motor for the new bike. So, instead of 101 PS/105 Nm, the 2021 Africa Twin has 99 PS/103 Nm.

Some of the key features of the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports include:

Lithium-ion battery

Bolt-on aluminium subframe and swingarm

6-axis IMU with throttle-by-wire and 7-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)

5-stage adjustable windscreen

Adjustable seat

Heated grips

Tubeless tyres

Cruise control

24.5L fuel tank

6.5-in TFT touchscreen

Bluetooth connectivity

Apple CarPlay

*Ex-showroom, PAN India