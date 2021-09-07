Force Motors continues to create hype about its upcoming 2021 Force Gurkha. The company had released a teaser image last month and now, it has shared new teaser videos that highlight the key features of the updated off-road-capable SUV.

Take your night time adventures a notch higher with our LED headlamps. The jewel-like DRLs are a sure-shot head turner!

#TheallnewGurkha #ForceGurkha

In one of the teaser videos, Force Motors is talking about the new shark grille and redesigned bonnet of the 2021 Force Gurkha. The footage also highlights the high-mount air intake snorkel that will enhance the water wading capabilities of the SUV. This means that the new Gurkha will not just be able to perform well in off-road conditions, but it will also look good doing that.

The second teaser video shows the new LED headlamps of the 2021 Force Gurkha. They are circular and definitely enhance the SUV’s front look. They also feature jewel-like LED DRLs that further accentuate the visual appeal of the vehicle. The footage also shows the fender lamp as well as the newly designed ORVMs with Kukri engraving.

Rip through riverbeds and look great doing it. That's the motto of the All-New Gurkha! Revel in the aesthetics of this vehicle's shark grill and redesigned bonnet.

As for the interior, the 2021 Force Gurkha would have a new dashboard layout. To add to the premium-ness, Force Motors would include a new touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options. The instrument cluster of the new Gurkha would also be equipped with a MID. In terms of engine, the new Force Gurkha would draw power from a 2.6L diesel motor that would pump out 90 HP of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque. This mill will comply with the BS6 emission regulations and would be offered a 5-speed MT. Speculations say that Force Motors might also provide a more powerful 2.2L engine with the new Gurkha.

While we have been expecting the 2021 Force Gurkha to break cover for quite a while, now it seems the longing will be over soon. Force Motors has not disclosed a specific launch date yet but it has confirmed that the new Gurkha will be introduced in the Indian market soon.