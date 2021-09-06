New Mahindra Scorpio Testing Continues, Spied Again

After launching the new and highly awaited Mahindra XUV700, it seems that the homegrown automobile giant has shifted its focus to the new Mahindra Scorpio that has been undergoing road testing for quite a while now. And it appears that the process will continue for a little longer because the new Scorpio has been spied yet again.

The new Mahindra Scorpio spy shot reveals that the upcoming SUV continues to wear black and white camouflage. What we can see in the picture is the newly designed front grille, updated front bumper, and alloy wheels. It is being speculated that the new Scorpio would be using LED projector headlamps and come equipped with LED DRLs.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX Connect Has Been Developed by Bosch India

While the latest spy shot of the new Mahindra Scorpio does not reveal much, thanks to the previous spy images, we are familiar with some of the expected features of the upcoming vehicle. For instance, the popular tallboy stance, which has been a part of the SUV ever since it was introduced in the market years ago, will be carried forward. However, there might be some alterations in the dimensions.

We also have a few details about the new Mahindra Scorpio interior. There will be ceiling-mounted speakers similar to what the company has used in the latest iteration of the highly popular Mahindra Thar. The updated SUV would also have a sunroof and brown upholstery with orange stitching. Some of the other features would include a 3-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls and silver garnishing, a revised dashboard and centre console, dual-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity, etc.

Also Read: Over 1.8 Lakh Units of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga & Others Recalled

In terms of engine, the new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to have two - a 2.2L mHawk diesel mill and a 2.0L turbo-petrol. The new SUV would come with two transmission options - a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. It’s also being said that Mahindra would also introduce an AWD model of the new Scorpio.