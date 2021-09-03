Tata Punch Side Look Has Some Interesting Features - What Are They?

The Tata Punch was revealed in Aug 2021. Since then, this upcoming car from the homegrown automobile giant has caused some stir in the segment. While there is still time before Tata Motors announces all the details of this new vehicle, here is an official picture that shows us the Tata Punch side look and some of the interesting features.

We have already seen how the Tata Punch will look like from the front. The new image gives a clear view of what you will get on the side of the new micro SUV. One of the key highlights here has to be the set of alloy wheels. They have a sporty design and their fit-and-finish also appear to be spot on. However, the wheel size feels a tad bit smaller to suit the Punch. Doesn’t it?

The Tata Punch side look also consists of black body cladding. It can be found at the bottom of the doors as well as on the wheel arches. It neatly flushes into the front and rear bumpers. The body cladding does add to the overall look and makes the vehicle appear bolder and more masculine, something that should be able to lure in many buyers.

We can see in the image that the Tata Punch side look is enhanced by a sharp line that runs on the doors and meets the striking-looking taillamp. The blacked-out C-pillar imparts a “floating roof” like appearance. The roofline appears to have a slight slope at the back. And the dual-tone colour scheme is helping to improve the overall visual appeal. The outside ORVMs are equipped with integrated turn signals.

How do you like the Tata Punch side look? Let us know in the comment section. As far as the launch of this vehicle is concerned, Tata Motors has not shared an exact date but it has confirmed that the new micro SUV will be introduced in the Indian market during the upcoming festive season.