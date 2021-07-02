2021 BMW M5 Competition with 625 hp V8 Engine Launched in India

Drifting into the Indian market with full glory and a fire-breathing 625 hp V8 engine is the 2021 BMW M5 Competition. The facelifted model of the beautiful and powerful sedan comes with an updated infotainment system, styling tweaks and more.

Speaking at the launch of the 2021 BMW M5 Competition, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said:

The M badge is boldly set for those who enjoy high performance and a superior level of excellence. With the new BMW M5 Competition, we are strengthening our coveted performance portfolio in India. It is designed and engineered to offer unmatchable performance and signature attributes of BMW M. The new M5 Competition blends a business sedan’s everyday usability with unbeatable sports car dynamics more effectively than ever.

The 2021 BMW M5 Competition flaunts its revised exterior styling that is reminiscent of the recently launched BMW 5 Series facelift. The performance sedan features a tweaked front grille, new Laserlight headlights with L-shaped DRLs, and redesigned taillamps. BMW has also altered the bumpers as well as the exhaust tips of the new M5 Competition. For those who are looking for an extra oomph factor, they can go for the optional 20-in alloy wheels.

At INR 1.62 crore (ex-showroom), the 2021 BMW M5 Competition offers you the best. It is loaded with high-end and advanced features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen with the latest iDrive system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, gesture control and voice assistant, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, and powered and heated front sports seats.

Powering the beast is the same 4.4L twin-turbo V8 engine that BMW used in the previous iteration of this fast sedan; not that we’re complaining. This gigantic motor is capable of putting down 625 hp and 750 Nm of ground-shredding torque. With the power being transmitted to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox, the BMW M5 Competition is capable of reaching 100 kmph from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds! And to ensure that customers get uncompromised performance and handling, BMW says that it has also tweaked the chassis and suspension of the new M5 Competition.