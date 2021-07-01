BMW M340i xDrive Bookings Reopened in India

A few months ago, BMW launched the M340i xDrive in our market, and the first batch of the car sold out in just one day. Now, the carmaker has officially announced that the bookings for the second batch have commenced with “limited units available” and the model is back by “popular demand.” A recent video posted on Instagram revealing a new black colour shade that will be added to the stable, and the second batch could be limited to 50 units. The delivery of the second batch of BMW M340i xDrive is likely to commence in the coming months. In our country, the sporty sedan carries a price tag of Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Compared to the regular 3 Series, the BMW M340i xDrive employs a different grille upfront with grey coloured borders that are also be found on the front and rear bumper, side mirrors and exhaust tips. The new BMW M340i also gets laser light high beam headlights with unique LED DRLs and much more. It employs M-specific chassis tuning, M Sport rear differential and an all-wheel-drive configuration. Moreover, the BMW sedan features M Performance Accessory packages, which consists of Enthusiast Pack, Racer’s Pack and Motorsport Pack.

The cabin of the car comes loaded with all the bells and whistles like a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, four drive modes, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, latest smartphone connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric sunroof, a HUD, three-zone automatic climate control and ambient lighting. It also features several safety features like six airbags, ESP, cruise control, brake energy regeneration system, cornering brake control, BMW Efficient Dynamics like engine start/stop, TPMS, crash sensor and so on. It gets propelled by a 3.0-litre four-pot turbo petrol mill, which develops 387bhp of peak power at 5,800rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque at 1,850-5,000rpm. Transmission duties are done by an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. In its segment, it directly rivals with the likes of the Audi S5 Sportsback.