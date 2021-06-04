BMW Contactless Service Launched for Safe & Hassle-Free Vehicle Service

To make vehicle servicing a safe and hassle-free experience for its customers during these challenging times, BMW India has launched a unique solution called the BMW Contactless Service. It allows customers to book vehicle service, review service related quotations and make payments securely online.

BMW Contactless Service introduces a digital way for an end-to-end vehicle service without the need for customers to visit an authorised BMW workshop facility. It is designed to seamlessly take customers through the entire vehicle service virtually.

Speaking about the new BMW Contactless Service, Mr Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said:

At BMW, we strongly believe in leveraging new age technologies to augment our brand’s customers centric initiatives. We have successfully transformed our business processes across our dealer network and enabled a seamless way for our customers to avail and experience BMW vehicle service from the comfort of their homes. The BMW Contactless Service will play a pivotal role in offering a safe and seamless customer support service to our existing and new customers during this pandemic. Together with the BMW One app and the BMW Smart Video functionality, the BMW Contactless Service ensures that a comprehensive service experience is delivered safely.

Customers can simply use BMW One App on their smartphone or get online via a tablet or personal computer to select the required type of service, choose a convenient date and time slot along with the nearest BMW workshop. BMW service personnel will reach the pickup location, sanitise the vehicle and proceed for its service. Customers will receive a detailed assessment of the condition of the vehicle and additional service recommendation via the industry-first BMW Smart Video update.

Customers can review the service requirement, quotation and approve the same instantly online. Further secure online payments for services availed offers complete peace of mind. The serviced vehicle is fully sanitised and delivered as per the requested location. The deliveries and servicing of all customer vehicles will be undertaken by adhering to all local government directives post the lockdown period.

