2020 Suzuki Swish 125 launched, gets new colours & features - IAB Report

The 2020 Suzuki Swish 125 has been launched in Taiwan. The 125cc automatic scooter gets attractive colour options and a bunch of new features.

2020 Suzuki Swish 125 Colours

To refresh things a bit, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has given the 2020 Suzuki Swish 125 a few new colour options. Along with the Blue and Black colour choices from the previous model, the stylish scooter is now available in Blue/Silver with blue alloy wheels, Off-white with black alloy wheels, and Red/Black with red alloy wheels colour schemes. Suzuki has also added subtle graphics in these new colour options which enhance the scooter’s overall sporty visual appeal.

2020 Suzuki Swish 125 Features

The 2020 Suzuki Swish 125 comes equipped with dual-throttle cables which not only improve the throttle response but also elevate the overall riding experience. The scooter also has the company’s Suzuki Easy Start system which fires up the engine with just one press of a button.

The 2020 Suzuki Swish 125 has a fully-digital instrument cluster with orange background lighting. It shows a plethora of information such as speed, fuel efficiency, fuel gauge, clock, engine oil change reminder, and more. The blacked-out exhaust of the Swish 125 has a 3D hexagonal outlet design which looks quite sporty. In terms of lighting, both the headlamp and taillamp are LEDs. Suzuki has also provided a USB socket in the front pocket.

Some of the other key features of the 2020 Suzuki Swish 125 are:

Anti-skid floorboard

Large under-seat storage

Sporty pillion grab rail

RAM air intake

3-stage adjustable rear suspension

2020 Suzuki Swish 125 Specs

Powering the 2020 Suzuki Swish 125 is a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This mill is capable of producing 9.4 PS of maximum power at 7000 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The powerplant features the Japanese brand’s SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance) technology which ensures high fuel economy.

In Taiwan, the 2020 Suzuki Swish 125 costs NTD 79,800 that converts to INR 2,04,536.