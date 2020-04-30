2020 Skoda Superb facelift pre-bookings open - IAB Report

The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift is available to pre-book online now, with a deposit of INR 50,000. The variants, colour options, features and specifications of the new model are out.

2020 Skoda Superb facelift features

The 2020 Skoda Superb is available in two variants: Laurin & Klement and Sportline. The new sedan a refreshed design and packs features like narrow LED headlights, Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch configurable display, enlarged Phone Box for wireless charging and enhanced cellular reception, puddle lamps with Skoda logo and 8 airbags.

The L&K variant has beige interior, while the Sportline variant has an all-black interior. The latter is further distinguished with black radiator grille with black double slats, gloss black radiator grille frame, sportier front bumper with a honeycomb texture, gloss black wing mirror housings, exclusive alloy wheels and gloss black strip between the tail lights.

2020 Skoda Superb facelift specifications

The new Skoda Superb mounts a BS6 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. The old model was available with BS4 2.0-litre TDI turbocharged four-cylinder diesel and BS4 1.8-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder engines. The former was linked to the 6-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the latter could be had with a 6-speed MT or the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The BS6 2.0-litre TSI engine produces 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque. It is available with only the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2020 Skoda Superb facelift colours

Skoda offers the new Superb in seven colour options. The L&K variant is available in Lava Blue, Magic Black, Magnetic Brown, Business Grey and Moon White colours. The Sportline variant is available in Moon White, Race Blue and Steel Grey colours.

2020 Skoda Superb facelift prices

The prices of the new Skoda Superb will likely start from just under INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

