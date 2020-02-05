2020 Skoda Superb (facelift) - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The 2020 Skoda Superb has made its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020 as a petrol-only model. The facelifted model will be launched in India in May 2020.

Skoda has updated its flagship sedan for the Indian market, the Superb, with significant updates to the overall visual appeal and powertrains. The new Skoda Superb comes with minor but significant design tweaks and feature additions as well as revised powertrain options.

While the silhouette of the updated Skoda Superb is totally the same as that of the model it has replaced, there are some minute changes at front and rear, which have freshened up the appeal of the sedan. The front fascia of the new Skoda Superb now features the welcoming addition of Matrix LED headlamps (not expected to be offered in India). The front grille has grown larger in size, and at the same time, the bumper has been restyled with daytime running lamps.

At the rear, the tail lamps of the new Skoda Superb are full-LED units, which also feature dynamic turn indicators – a first for a Skoda vehicle. Like other recent Skoda cars, the new Superb comes with ‘SKODA’ in block lettering in the middle of the tailgate. On the inside too, Skoda has introduced a new, enlarged Phone Box.

While the list of comfort and convenience features of the new Skoda Superb remains more or less unchanged as compared to the previous model, Skoda has made some significant additions in the list of safety features. It now includes predictive cruise control, emergency lane keep assist, front assist with predictive pedestrian protection. What will be included in the equipment list for our market is yet to be known.

The new Skoda Superb will be sold with only the 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque. While a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox is a given, there's no word on a 6-speed manual unit for a lower entry-price.

The 2020 Skoda Superb will rival the likes of VW Passat and Toyota Camry.