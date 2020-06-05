2020 Mahindra Thar pre-bookings begin unofficially - Report

According to a new report from Team-BHP, Mahindra dealers have started unofficially accepting pre-bookings for the 2020 Thar in India. The company should launch the next-gen Thar in the country in August this year.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar may not look all that different in design from the outside, but it will have significant changes in almost every other aspect. It will be bigger than its predecessor and have a noticeably wider body. The structure of the all-new model should be much stronger to ensure that it is future-proof when it comes to conforming to advancing safety standards.

The Mahindra Thar will adopt a host of modern technologies with its first lifecycle makeover. On the outside, this will mean incorporating LED lighting. Spy media has all but confirmed the availability of LED daytime running lights on the front fenders and LED tail lights, as well as a touchscreen infotainment system, instrument cluster with colour MID, steering-mounted controls, cruise control and automatic climate control. These features, along with front-facing rear seats and a hard-top option, will allow Mahindra to pitch the Thar as a proper daily driver now.

Reports suggest that Mahindra is developing the next-gen Thar on the basis of an updated version of the first-gen model’s ladder-frame chassis. As for the engine options, there’s a lot of speak of a newly developed 140 HP 2.0-litre diesel engine. A petrol engine option is a given, and it has to be one of the newly developed mStallion turbocharged units. The 1.5-litre unit seems a more likely contender for this compact SUV than the 2.0-litre unit.

Also Read: Mahindra confirms plan to launch 6 new products in 1.5 years - Launch dates inside

Mahindra may offer the 2020 Thar with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission choices. A part-time 4WD system could be optional. The prices of the 2020 Thar may start at around INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: team-bhp.com]