2020 Hyundai Verna vs. 2017 Hyundai Verna - Old vs. New

When Hyundai came up with the fifth-gen Verna in 2017, it created new benchmarks in the segment when it came to design and engine performance. Now, it has given the sedan its mid-cycle refresh. Here's a detailed comparison between the 2020 Verna and 2017 Verna.

2020 Hyundai Verna vs. 2017 Hyundai Verna - Dimensions

Without much surprise, the new Hyundai Verna retains the original dimensions of the pre-facelift model. Given the fact that there is not much change in the original silhouette of the car, each and every dimension of the new Hyundai Verna has been kept unchanged.

DimensionsHyundai Verna (new)Hyundai Verna (old)
Length4,440 mm4,440 mm
Width1,729 mm1,729 mm
Height1,475 mm1,475 mm
Wheelbase2,600 mm2,600 mm

2020 Hyundai Verna vs. 2017 Hyundai Verna - Design

Exterior design

When it comes to the design on the outside, Hyundai has nicely evolved the Verna. The new car looks sportier and at the same time more elegant as well.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna features a wider front grille and full-LED headlamps both in a new design.

At the front, the cascading grille with horizontal chrome slats has been replaced with a wider grille, which is there in two forms - dark chrome for the naturally aspirated petrol and diesel variants and glossy black for the turbocharged petrol variant. The halogen projector headlamps have been replaced with all-LED headlamps. The small projector fog lamps are now encased in triangular housings.

At the rear, the differences between the 2020 Hyundai Verna and the 2017 Hyundai Verna are rather subtle.

On the sides, there are new 16-inch machined alloy wheels. Changes at the rear include tail lamps with new LED inserts and a revised bumper with faux diffuser.

Interior design

The interior can now be had in a completely black theme with contrasting red stitching on seats, gear lever and steering wheel if specifying the car in the turbocharged petrol variant. There are a couple of feature revisions as well.

A bigger touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster are the major interior changes in the 2020 Hyundai Verna.

Firstly, the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been replaced by an all-new tablet-like 8-inch unit. Also new is the inclusion of a fully digital instrument console with a 4.2-inch coloured MID.

2020 Hyundai Verna vs. 2017 Hyundai Verna - Features

The Mk5 Hyundai Verna was already a benchmark when it came to equipment, with several segment-first features like ventilated front seats and wireless charger. Now with the mid-life update, it has taken the game one level up with a few additional features. These include a fully digital instrument cluster, Bluelink telematics system, TPMS, remote climate control with AC start and remote engine start-stop.

2020 Hyundai Verna vs. 2017 Hyundai Verna - Engines & Transmissions

The 2017 Hyundai Verna already had the most versatile powertrain range in the segment, and the same goes for the new model. The old model used to be available with a choice of two petrol engines - a 1.4-litre petrol engine (99 PS/132 Nm) and a 1.6-litre petrol engine (123 PS/151 Nm) and two diesel engine options – a 1.4-litre unit (90 PS/220 Nm) and a 1.6-litre unit (128 PS/260 Nm). 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic were the transmission choices.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is available with three all-new engines – two petrol and one diesel. The petrol engines include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit (120 PS/172 Nm). The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit (115 PS/250 Nm). Instead of a 6-speed automatic transmission, there are CVT and 7-speed DCT options now. Unlike in the old model, there's no 5-speed MT option.

Petrol engineHyundai Verna (new)Hyundai Verna (old)
Engine type1.5-litre MPI/1.0-litre Kappa T-GDi1.4-litre VTVT/1.6-litre Gamma VTVT
Displacement1,497 cc/998 cc1,368 cc/1,591 cc
No. of cylinders4/34/4
Power115 PS @ 6,300 rpm/120 PS @ 6,000 rpm99 PS @ 6,000 rpm/123 PS @ 6,400 rpm
Torque144 Nm @ 4,500 rpm/172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm132 Nm @ 4,000 rpm/151 Nm @ 4,850 rpm
Transmission6-speed manual or CVT/7-speed DCT5-speed manual/6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic
Drivetrain LayoutFWDFWD
Diesel engine
Hyundai Verna (new)
Hyundai Verna (old)
Engine type 1.5-litre U2 CRDi1.4-litre CRDI/1.6-litre U2 CRDi
Displacement1,493 cc1,396 cc/1,582 cc
No. of cylinders44/4
Power115 PS @ 4,000 rpm90 PS @ 6,000 rpm/128 PS @ 4,000 rpm
Torque250 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm220 Nm @ 1,500rpm/260 Nm @ 1,500-3,000 rpm
Drivetrain LayoutFWDFWD

2020 Hyundai Verna vs. 2017 Hyundai Verna - Fuel Efficiency

The 2017 Hyundai Verna was decently efficient. Below were its fuel economy ratings:

  • 1.4-litre petrol-manual - 19.1 km/l
  • 1.4-litre diesel-manual - 25.2 km/l
  • 1.6-litre petrol-manual - 17.7 km/l
  • 1.6-litre petrol-automatic - 15.92 km/l
  • 1.6-litre diesel-manual - 24.75 km/l
  • 1.6-litre diesel automatic - 21.02 km/l

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is overall more fuel-efficient. Below are its fuel economy ratings:

  • 1.5-litre petrol-manual - 17.7 km/l
  • 1.5-litre petrol-automatic - 18.45 km/l
  • 1.0-litre petrol-automatic - 19.2 km/l
  • 1.5-litre diesel-manual - 25.0 km/l
  • 1.5-litre diesel-automatic - 21.3 km/l

2020 Hyundai Verna - Prices*

VariantPrice
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SINR 9.31 lakh
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SXINR 10.70 lakh
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SX(O)INR 12.60 lakh
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SXINR 11.95 lakh
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SX(O)INR 13.85 lakh
Verna 1.0 turbo petrol DCT SX(O)INR 13.99 lakh
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT S+INR 10.66 lakh
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SXINR 12.05 lakh
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SX(O)INR 13.95 lakh
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SXINR 13.20 lakh
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SX(O)INR 15.10 lakh

*Ex-showroom India

