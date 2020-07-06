2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift with BS6 engines to launch soon, DETAILS HERE

After launching the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift and the all-new 2020 Hyundai Creta, the South Korean car-maker is now set to bring the 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift in the Indian market. The Jeep Compass rival with BS6 engines has been scheduled to be launched in our country next week.

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift was first showcased at this year’s Auto Expo that was held in February. The new SUV was able to gather a good amount of crowd thanks to its subtle updated styling. Hyundai would have launched the 2020 Tucson facelift in India earlier but, perhaps, the Covid-19 situation pushed things off the track for the South Korean company. Since some form of normalcy has now been restored in the country, the new Tucson will break cover on 14 July.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Exterior

The facelift brings subtle design changes to the already good-looking Hyundai Tucson. Features such as the tweaked front grille, Penta LED projector headlamps, revised front bumper, machined alloy wheels, and reworked tail lamps are among the primary exterior changes implemented in the new SUV.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Interior

On the inside, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift flaunts the floating-type 8-inch HD display. The dashboard and central AC vents have been tweaked. For a sportier feel, the beige interior theme of the outgoing model has been replaced by an all-black interior theme. Some of the other interesting features that you will find inside the cabin of the 2020 Tucson facelift include a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, 8-way electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, push-button start with keyless entry, Infinity premium sound system.

The 2020 Tucson facelift will also come with the Hyundai blue link telematics technology which makes the new SUV smarter. To know more about this feature, check out our video below.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Engine

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift will be available with two BS6 engine options. There will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine with 152 PS and 192 Nm on tap, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The other powerhouse will be a 2.0-litre diesel mill which provides 185 PS and 400 Nm at your disposal and is coupled to a new 8-speed automatic transmission.