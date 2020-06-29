All New Hyundai Creta - The Ultimate SUV*

The all-new Hyundai Creta was launched in India earlier this year and is easily one of the best vehicles ever by Hyundai Motor India Ltd. In spite of a lockdown enforced throughout the country, the SUV has managed to receive over 30,000 bookings in just 3 months. There are plenty of features that make it popular in the Indian market. Here, we shall list all the brilliant aspects of the 2020 Hyundai Creta that make it ' The Ultimate SUV'.

Distinct Exterior Design

The 2020 Hyundai Creta has a very distinct look, inspired by Hyundai’s flagship SUV for the International markets. The headlamp design has a vertically split design with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. The front grille is quite large and chrome-plated, which is quite beautiful looking. At the side, there are chrome-plated door handles as well. The taillights mirror the same design as the headlights. There is also a faux skid plate as the rear and one at the front as well.

Ventilated Seats

Considering the brutal summer heat in India, Hyundai has provided an additional cooling feature in the Creta. Apart from the AC, you get ventilated front-row seats as well, which means that the driver and front passenger won’t be sweating through their backs on long drives.

Electrically Adjustable Front Seats

To enhance the comfort factor even further, the 2020 Hyundai Creta offers 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat on the top ‘SX (O)’ trim-level. On the lower variants, you still get height adjustability for the driver’s seat, which is great for improving ergonomics.

Voice Controlled Panoramic Sunroof

The previous-generation Hyundai Creta already offered a sunroof. To improve upon it, Hyundai made the sunroof panoramic and then allowed it to be controlled via voice commands. In all honesty, the Creta’s cabin already feels quite open and airy. Adding a sunroof only makes it feel even better! The voice commands to control it are recognised and executed via the BlueLink system.

BlueLink Connected Car Features

You might be aware of the BlueLink smart car connectivity in the Hyundai Creta. This allows the owner of the vehicle to check various aspects of the vehicle, track its location, and even control a few of its features remotely, like engine start-stop, AC system, and cabin air-purifier. Speaking of which.

Many Safety Features

Hyundai was taken care of the safety aspect of the Creta. The SUV offers plenty of features like ABS, EBD with brake-force distribution, speed-sensing door lock, impact sensing door unlock, parking sensors, and dual-front airbags as standard on all trims. On the higher trims, you also get traction control, stability control, hill hold assist, hill descent assist, reverse parking camera, and a total of six airbags.

Built-in Cabin Air Purifier

The new Creta also has a built-in air purifier, which frees the cabin air of dust particles and impurities. Although the air filter isn’t sophisticated enough to rid viruses and bacterium from the air, removing pollutants is also quite necessary, especially considering how bad the air quality can get in metropolitan cities.

Turbo-Petrol Engine and Dual-Clutch Transmission

For people who love the thrill of driving, the Creta can be had with a 140 PS turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT. The dual-clutch auto is a slick and quick-shifting gearbox, and it even comes with paddle shifters behind the wheels. We sure love these F1-style gear shifters!

Rough Road Prowess

The Creta isn’t a ladder-frame SUV, nor is it offered with a 4X4 drivetrain. Still, it can handle some tough terrains. To assist the driver, there is a multilevel traction control system on-board. It offers three modes – snow, sand, and mud. The power delivery is modulated by the system to allow for a safer driving experience off the road.

Attractive Pricing and Brilliant Aftersales and Service Support

Prices of the all-new Hyundai Creta start at a shade under Rs 10 lakh, while the top-spec model costs a tad above Rs 17 lakh. What this means is that one can choose from a wide range of variants as per his exact requirements and budget. What this also means is that the entry-level price point of the new model stays the same as that of the last generation Creta. Moreover, what's a great vehicle without amazing aftersales and service support? Thankfully, Hyundai has been offering a brilliant aftersales support system all throughout India. Many service centres are available in every state, and spares have been readily available at attractive prices.

