2020 Hyundai i20 India launch date & bookings - Details here

The all-new 2020 Hyundai i20 India launch details have been revealed by the company. The next-generation model of the highly popular hatchback will break cover on 5 November. Hyundai has now started accepting the pre-bookings for the new model. Interested customers can make a reservation by paying a token amount of INR 21,000.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 has already started to arrive at several dealership yards. The new car will be launched in the Indian market in the first week of the next month. It is likely to cause a stir in the highly competitive segment again, as it did when it was first introduced years ago. The next-generation i20 will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which has recently achieved the 8 lakh sales milestone, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, and VW Polo.

The new Hyundai i20 is likely to be made available in a total of four variants - Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) - and various engine and transmission options. Hyundai is expected to provide three powerplant choices that would include the 1.2L petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.0L turbo petrol units. As for the transmission, there would be an IVT (CVT) unit mated with the naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 7-speed DCT/6-speed iMT coupled to the turbo petrol mill. Hyundai would also provide a 5-speed MT for the customers.

In terms of aesthetics, the new Hyundai i20 would be a step-up when compared to the outgoing model. It would flaunt its new features that include large LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, revised front grille, stylish and sporty alloy wheels, newly designed taillamp clusters, and attractive bumpers.

Hyundai is known for providing as many features as possible with its cars, thus, the new i20 should not be an exception. The interior would be loaded with several interesting elements such as an all-black theme, fully-digital instrument cluster, 10.25-in infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, and more.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.