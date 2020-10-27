Maruti Suzuki Baleno surpasses 8 lakh sales milestone in 5 years

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in the country back in 2015. Since then, it has been one of the best-selling cars in the premium hatchback segment. The company has now announced that in such a short span of 5 years, the Baleno has surpassed the 8 lakh sales milestone.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is India’s first hatchback to feature Smart Hybrid technology. It has been carrying the title of ‘Best-selling Premium Hatchback’ since 2016. Thanks to its bold persona, distinctive liquid-flow design, a long list of features, and peppy performance, the Baleno has become a member of over 8 lakh Indian families since its inception.

Speaking on the success of the Baleno, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

India’s most loved premium hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a very special place in our portfolio. With its bold and premium design, cutting edge technology and feature-rich offering, the Baleno has helped us cement our position in the premium hatchback segment. The Baleno is also instrumental in giving recognition to our NEXA channel. This significant milestone of 8 lakh delighted customers within a short span of 5 years is a testament of our customer-centric philosophy at the core of Baleno’s conceptualisation.

Some of the key features of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno include:

17.78cm Smartplay infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

Dual-tone interior

Best-in-class cabin space

Dual-front airbags

ABS with EBD

Under the hood of the latest Baleno is a 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine which complies with the latest BS6 emission regulations. For the transmission, there is either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition offers sporty exterior features

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is exclusively manufactured in India not just for the domestic market but also for other countries. It is exported to many overseas markets such as Australia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Middle-East and South-East Asia. In India, the Baleno is retailed through 377 NEXA outlets across 200 cities.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.