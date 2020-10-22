Hyundai i20 N Officially Unveiled; Makes 204bhp And Gets A 6-Speed Manual

Adding to its list of high-performance N models, Hyundai has released teasers of the upcoming i20 N. Inspired by the successful WRC i20 car and based on the 2021 Hyundai i20, the all-new i20 N promises to be the adrenaline-packed hot hatch. The new i20 N will be launched next year and Hyundai has also released sound clips of its exhaust.

Being the most performance-oriented and most-powerful iteration of the i20, the N model leaves no stone unturned. Underneath the hood, the hot hatch gets a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder motor which develops 204bhp and 275Nm of torque. The Hyundai i20N will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Hyundai claims a 0-100kmph acceleration time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 250kmph. When it comes to the engine’s performance, Hyundai has a host of upgrades to justify its sporty credentials. The engine gets a larger turbo and intercooler, along with a 350-bar fuel-injection system. In order to boost performance, the 1.6-littre engine also gets variable valve timing. When it comes to the drivetrain, Hyundai has also worked on efficient power delivery. The 6-speed gearbox gets rev-matching capability, you get launch control and an option limited-slip differential. Over the standard car, the chassis has been strengthened, steering response tweaked and the front brakes are larger by 40mm. In order to further accentuate its capability as a motorsport-inspired hot hatch, the i20 N also features left-foot braking calibration, a brake pad wear indicator and Pirelli P Zero rubbers on all four corners.

In terms of styling, the Hyundai i20 gets distinctive upgrades over the standard model. You get a re-designed front bumper with larger air intakes, lip spoiler with red striping, larger side skirts, faux rear diffuser and N badging plastered across different corners. You also get a larger single-exit exhaust and a functional roof spoiler. Step inside and the changes definitely help let you know that you are sitting in something special. You get new sport seats, N branded steering wheel, gear knob and pedals. As for the interior them, you only get an all-black interior with N Performance Blue accenting.

