V8 Power! 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Becomes Fastest US-Made Car

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has shattered records, claiming the title of the fastest car ever built by a US automaker. During a high-speed run at ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg in Germany, the mid-engined beast hit a staggering 233 mph, with GM President Mark Reuss at the helm.

This speed record was set by a ZR1 coupe equipped with a standard chassis, aero package, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. The Corvette’s Top Speed Mode adjusted its systems to push the limits, reaching 233 mph in 6th gear with an engineer riding shotgun.

Powered by a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the ZR1 generates 1064 hp and 828 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful Corvette yet. It’s a true testament to American engineering excellence, raising the bar in the supercar world.