Ever since its launch back in 2015, the Hyundai Creta has been selling like hotcakes. In fact, quickly climbing the charts, it even earned the title of ‘King of SUVs’ in no time at all. While the Renault Duster may have popularised the compact SUV market, Hyundai Creta is what popularised the trend. If it were a movie, the Duster is what got the audience into the theatres, the Hyundai Creta got them hooked. After 5 long years of being on top of the sales charts, Hyundai decided to introduce an all-new, second-generation Creta. Alas, the new 2020 Hyundai Creta proved once again to be a hot ticket for the South Korean car manufacturer

The all-new Hyundai Creta, also known as the ix25 in other South-East Asian markets, was launched in India in March. Ever since then, the all-new Creta has gone on to become the highest selling SUV in the country once again. While bookings up till June stood around the 24,000 mark, that number quickly shot up by 14,825 bookings in the month of June alone. Talking about actual sales, in the month of June, the 2020 Hyundai Creta sold 7,207 units. In fact, combined with the sales of the Hyundai Venue, the company has garnered the highest amount of SUV sales in the month of June as well. While the launch and popularity of the Hyundai Creta’s mechanical cousin, the Kia Seltos might have indicated a decline in popularity of the Creta, the sales numbers quickly backed up its reign.

Talking about design, the Hyundai Creta is a lot more divisive than the conventionally-styled previous generation. However, combine that with bucket loads of advanced convenience and connected features, 3 different engine and transmission options and Hyundai's renowned after sales service, what you end up with is a recipe for success. Some of the highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, Bluelink with 50+ connected features, wireless smartphone charging, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, voice-controlled feature with Natural Language Understanding (NLU) capability and cooled ventilated driver and co-driver front seats. Pricing of the all-new 2020 Hyundai Creta start at INR 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5 MPi MT EX variant and goes up to INR 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5 CRDi AT SX(O) version.

