To further expand its premium motorcycle line-up in India, Honda will launch the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP motorcycles in the country this month. The Japanese company has started accepting bookings for both the litre-class bikes. Interested buyers can make their reservations at the brand’s Big Wing dealerships. Honda has also confirmed that the deliveries of the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the higher-spec Fireblade SP will commence towards the end of the month.

The 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP are powered by a 999cc, inline 4-cylinder mill which, Honda says, is the most powerful engine the company has ever made. It is heavily inspired by the motor of the Honda RC213V MotoGP race bike and the street-legal Honda RC213V-S. It is capable of producing a maximum power of 212 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque which kicks in at 12,500 rpm.

To keep the overall weight of both the sportbikes as low as possible, Honda has used several lightweight parts and components in the 999cc engine. For example, the finger-follower rocker arms, titanium con-rods and forged aluminium pistons reduce the inertial weight. Akrapovic exhaust system comes as standard on both the models.

As for the electronics, the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade & Fireblade SP come equipped with a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) from Bosch, three-level Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD), three default riding modes, Engine Brake Control, Wheelie Control, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

While the standard model of the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade gets 43mm Showa Big Piston Forks at the front and Pro-Link rear suspension that features a Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion Light shock and dual 330mm front discs with Nissin four-piston callipers, the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP has 43mm Ohlins NPX forks up front and an Ohlins TTX36 at the rear and Brembo Stylema four-piston radial-mount brake callipers for the front brakes with the same size rotors.

