2021 Honda CBR250RR with more power & new colours launched in Japan

The 2021 Honda CBR250RR has been launched in Japan. The updated motorcycle produces more power and torque and gets new colour options. No design changes have been implemented in the new model.

Honda has made several modifications in the 249cc twin-cylinder engine of the 2021 CBR250RR. For example, the pistons are newly designed, there is a tin plating on the piston rings, the connecting rods have been carburised, and the ignition timing has been altered. The Japanese company has also optimised the intake system as well as changed the internal structure of the muffler. The ECU has been remapped, too.

All these tweaks have helped Honda to extract more power and torque from the engine. The 2021 Honda CBR250RR produces 41PS of maximum power at 13,000rpm and 25Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm. In comparison, the 2019 model used to churn out 38PS at 12,500rpm and 23Nm at 11,000rpm. The new motorcycle also comes equipped with a slipper and assist clutch along with an optional quickshifter. At 168kg, the weight has also gone up by 1kg.

In terms of design, no changes have been implemented in the 2021 Honda CBR250RR. It continues to flaunt the aggressive styling that features a twin-LED headlamp setup along with double-barrel exhaust. It looks very attractive and sporty from every angle. For the 2021 model year, Honda has shuffled the colour options.

The 2021 Honda CBR250RR is available in four colour options including Matte Gun Power Black Metallic, Pearl Glare White, Grand Prix Red, and Grand Prix Red with stripes. All of them come with gold alloy wheels. However, there is some difference in the pricing. The Matte Gun Power Black Metallic, Pearl Glare White, and Grand Prix Red colour schemes cost JPY 8,21,700 which converts to INR 5,78,563 whereas the Grand Prix Red with stripes has been priced at JPY 8,54,700 (INR 6,01,798).

Honda plans to sell 4,000 units of the 2021 CBR250RR in Japan annually. No matter how much the enthusiasts would want the company to bring the new motorcycle here in India, chances of it happening are next to impossible.