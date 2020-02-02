2020 Datsun redi-GO (facelift) makes spy photo debut [Video]

The 2020 Datsun redi-GO has been spotted for the very first time, courtesy Power Stroke. The facelifted model will likely be launched in India by March.

While Datsun may have decided to pull out of the markets in South East Asia and Russia, its India plans are nowhere coming to a halt anytime in the near future. The spy shots of the redi-GO suggest that the entry-level hatchback is about to receive the much-needed updates to keep it relevant in the market.

While the test mule can be seen under wraps from bumper to bumper, looking closely hints that it will bring forward some minor design changes to the front. Expect slight alterations to the lights, bumpers and the grille. Inside, expect the new redi-GO to boast new interior colours and upholstery. Also, the instrument panel may be tweaked and a touchscreen infotainment system could be introduced.

Apart from the tweaked exteriors, expect the new redi-GO to bring along some much needed structural changes/upgrades which will be in line with India’s latest crash test requirements. If you recall, the current-version disgraced Indian cars by scoring mere 1-star rating in adult occupant protection and 2-star rating for child occupants in the crash tests conducted by Global NCAP.

The Datsun redi-Go will continue to use Renault-Nissan’s CMF-A platform which is also seen on the Renault Kwid hatchback and the Triber mini-MPV. In terms of mechanicals, its engines - 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol, which deliver 53 PS / 72 NM and 67 PS / 91 NM, respectively, will be updated to BS-VI. 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual will likely continue being the transmission choices.



Expect the facelifted Datsun redi-GO to be launched by March 2020.

[Source: Power Stroke]