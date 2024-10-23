2 Bugatti Chiron Hypercars Crash, Accident Involves a Truck Too

In an unfortunate turn of events, two Bugatti Chiron hypercars were involved in a crash during the Morocco Tour earlier this week. The incident, which took place in the Krochi Blanco region between Tangier and Tetouan, involved a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and a Chiron Pur Sport - two of the most exclusive and powerful machines in the world.

The accident unfolded as the two Bugattis were traveling in a convoy behind a truck. According to a video circulating online, the driver of the Chiron Super Sport attempted to overtake the truck, but at the same moment, the Chiron Pur Sport in front also tried to pass. This miscalculation led to a collision between the two hypercars.

The Chiron Super Sport veered off the road, skidding into a ditch, while the Pur Sport came to a sudden stop on the tarmac. The truck involved in the incident was not as fortunate, as it reportedly rolled over and crashed into the side of the road, though details on the condition of the truck and its occupants remain unclear.

Video source: Tushar Kelshikar on YouTube

Images from the scene reveal the aftermath: the front end of the Chiron Super Sport was heavily damaged, with significant destruction to its carbon-fiber bodywork. On the other hand, the Chiron Pur Sport appeared to have escaped with relatively minor scratches, a testament to Bugatti’s engineering prowess.

Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported among the drivers of the hypercars. However, there is no official information regarding the condition of the truck driver.

Source: tanjaoui.ma, @nab2727