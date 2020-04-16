Yamaha Fascino 125 gets its first price hike - IAB Report

The Yamaha Fascino 125 has received its first price hike. The 125 cc scooter now retails at a starting price of INR 67,230*, which means that it is INR 800 costlier in the most basic configuration now.

Yamaha entered the 125 cc automatic scooter segment in India by launching the Fascino 125 in December last year. The Fascino 125 had a starting price of INR 66,430*. Now, its prices have been increased.

Variant Old Price* New Price* Price Hike Fascino Drum regular colours INR 66,430 INR 67,230 INR 800 Fascino Drum special colours INR 67,430 INR 68,230 INR 800 Fascino Disc regular colours INR 68,930 INR 69,730 INR 800 Fascino Disc special colours INR 69,930 INR 70,730 INR 800

The Yamaha Fascino Drum variant is available in 3 colour options - Metallic black, Matte blue, Cyan blue - whereas the Fascino Disc variant is available in 5 colour options - Vivid red, Metallic black, Yellow cocktail, Matte blue and Cyan blue. The Fascino Drum Special and Fascnio Disc Special come in 2 paint schemes - Dark Matte Blue and Suave Copper.

Some of the key features of the Yamaha Fascino 125 are:

Classic European design

Classic instrument cluster

Concave-lens headlight

Large 21-litre under-seat storage

Multi-function key switch

Side stand engine cut off

V-shaped taillight

Comfortable and wide seat

Lightweight body

The Yamaha Fascino 125 is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It comes with fuel-injection and Yamaha’s Blue Core technology. This BS6-compliant mill produces 8.2 PS of power at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The Fascino 125 also features a Stop and Start system and a Smart Motor Generator (SMG).

The suspension setup of the Fascino 125 includes conventional telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Drum brakes are standard, but there is an option to get a disc brake at the front.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

*Ex-showroom, Delhi