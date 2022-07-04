Yamaha R15 V3S Now Available in a New Matte Black Paint Option

Customers can now pick the Yamaha R15 V3S in a new matte black paint option. The new colour has been introduced based on customer feedback. It enhances the sporty looks of the motorcycle and should be able to lure in more buyers.

The Yamaha R15 V3S in the new matte black colour indeed looks sportier. The all-black treatment gives the motorcycle a bolder and meaner stance. In fact, even the alloy wheels are painted black.

On the side of the front fairing, there is the R15 V3S branding whereas, at the bottom, we have the Yamaha lettering. The single-piece seat design somehow gels better in this new matte black colour option.

With the launch of this new paint scheme, the Yamaha R15 V3S is now available in a total of two colours - the new matte black and the old racing blue. Both of them retail at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).