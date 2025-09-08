Yamaha R15 Series Gets Fresh Colours for 2025

India Yamaha Motor has refreshed its popular R15 lineup under the “Call of the Blue” campaign, introducing striking new colour options across the R15M, R15 Version 4, and R15S. The 2025 Yamaha R15 range now starts at ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The R15M now sports a refined Metallic Grey, adding a premium edge to its aggressive stance. The R15 Version 4 gets a bold Metallic Black, created in response to strong rider demand, while the popular Racing Blue receives updated graphics. Making its India debut, the Matte Pearl White colour—already a hit globally—joins the R15V4 lineup, enhancing its R-Series identity. Meanwhile, the R15S is now available in Matte Black with vibrant vermillion wheels.

Since its launch, the R15 has been a segment benchmark, with over one million units produced in India. Loved by young riders and enthusiasts alike, the bike combines sharp styling, race-inspired dynamics, and everyday usability. Yamaha expects these new shades to amplify festive season excitement while reinforcing the R15’s status as the go-to entry-level supersport machine.

Powering the R15 is the advanced 155cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, paired with Yamaha’s DiASil cylinder and Deltabox frame. Performance highlights include Traction Control System, Assist & Slipper Clutch, Quick Shifter (on select variants), Upside-Down Forks, and Linked-Type Monocross Suspension. Together, these features deliver track-bred handling and strong road presence.

Pricing (Ex-showroom, Delhi)