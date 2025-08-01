2025 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 Launched in India with TFT Display and New Colours

India Yamaha Motor has launched the 2025 MT-15 Version 2.0, adding more tech and style to its popular streetfighter. Priced at ₹1.69 lakh for the STD variant and ₹1.80 lakh for the DLX (ex-showroom Delhi), the updated MT-15 strengthens its position as one of the most feature-packed bikes in the 150cc segment.

The headline update is the new colour TFT display with Turn-by-Turn Navigation, powered by Bluetooth connectivity through Yamaha’s updated Y-Connect app. Riders now get access to features like maintenance alerts, parking location, fuel consumption tracking, malfunction notifications, a revs dashboard, and even a rider ranking system.

On the style front, the MT-15 DLX gains two fresh shades — Ice Storm and Vivid Violet Metallic — alongside Metallic Black. The STD variant gets a bold Metallic Silver Cyan, further accentuating its aggressive street-naked look.

Powering the bike is the familiar 155cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine with VVA, producing 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. A 6-speed gearbox with Assist & Slipper Clutch ensures smooth shifts, while a Traction Control System adds an extra layer of safety.

Built on the proven Delta Box frame with a MotoGP-inspired aluminium swingarm, the MT-15 combines sharp handling with everyday practicality. At 141 kg, it remains one of the lightest in its class, offering agility and confidence both in city streets and twisty corners.