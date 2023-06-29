Yamaha Opens New ‘Blue Square’ Outlets in Siliguri

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has announced the opening of two new state-of-the-art “Blue Square” outlets in Siliguri, West Bengal.

Launched under the banner of ‘Global Motors’ in Babu Para, Siliguri (2200 Sqft), and ‘National Motors, Bankim Nagar, Siliguri (1850 Sqft). Yamaha’s Blue Square outlets are designed to deliver a superior experience to customers across end-to-end sales, service, and support through a highly personalised approach.

Yamaha's Blue Square outlets embody Yamaha’s true spirit and have been meticulously designed to provide customers with a superior end-to-end experience encompassing sales, service, and support. They exemplify a personalized approach, ensuring every customer feels valued and satisfied. By leveraging these exclusive outlets, the brand aims to offer customers a gateway into the world of Yamaha Racing.

Each section of these premium outlets has been thoughtfully crafted to instil a sense of pride in being associated with a global brand deeply rooted in international motorsports. Guided by this philosophy, Yamaha has formed an instant connection with customers through the combination of "Blue," representing the brand's proud racing legacy, and "Square," symbolising a curated platform for customers to connect with Yamaha's exhilarating, sporty, and stylish range of two-wheelers.

Alongside providing an industry-leading experience in sales and support, these blue square outlets also serve as a platform for the Blue Streaks riders, Yamaha’s exclusive biker community, allowing riders to engage and interact with other riders.