Yamaha Now Has 100 Premium Blue Square Showrooms in India

Yamaha has announced that it now has a total of 100 premium Blue Square showrooms across India. The announcement comes in line with the company’s commitment to establish its entire 3S network under the Yamaha Blue theme and strengthen its retail footprint in the Indian market.

Yamaha’s concept of a Blue Square Showroom is to provide a one stop solution to all the biking needs of a customer. Blue Square showrooms are designed to help customers realize and connect with Yamaha’s Racing DNA, while also enabling them to experience a sense of pride of being associated with a premium brand. The showrooms also serve as a platform for customers to be a part of the Blue Streaks rider community curated by Yamaha. Through this strong community of Yamaha enthusiasts, customers get to interact and ride with other like-minded riders.

The Blue Square outlets also showcase an attractive display of Yamaha’s premium range of motorcycles and scooters, like the AEROX 155 and the YZF-R15M, along with the line-up of MotoGP Editions. Going forward, the company also plans to introduce its global product range, which will be sold exclusively through Blue Square showrooms.

Within India, Yamaha now has Blue Square showrooms operational in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Orissa, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Rajasthan, and other North-Eastern States.