Yamaha MT-15 V2 Launched in India, Gets USD Forks & More

Yamaha MT-15 V2 has been launched in India. The latest iteration of the motorcycle comes with several new features including a set of USD front forks.

The Yamaha MT-15 V2 features inverted front forks with 37mm inner tubes, wherein the lower end (un-sprung) is light, and the upper end (sprung) has thick outer tubes bolted to the chassis for higher rigidity. The box-section swingarm is also replaced with a MotoGP inspired Aluminium swingarm. This makes for improved stability in corners and under hard braking, pushing the boundaries of agility by enhancing rider control. The Yamaha MT-15 V2 weighs just 139kgs and features Yamaha’s patented Delta Box frame, which gives it the edge in terms of handling capabilities.

The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is powered by the same old liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, 155cc fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. The motorcycle also features a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox that is mated with an Assist and Slip clutch for lighter actuation. As for the power and torque figures, the engine produces 18.4PS of max power at 10,000rpm, with peak torque output of 14.1Nm at 7,500rpm.

In terms of electronics, the Yamaha MT-15 V2 features a newly designed, fully digital LCD cluster that displays a customizable animated text (When ignition is turned on), along with a Gear Shift, Gear Position and VVA indicator. The LCD cluster also displays Call, E-mail and SMS Alerts along with Smartphone battery status available through the Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect App. The App also offers information related to Maintenance Recommendations, Parking Location, Fuel Consumption, Malfunctions, Revs Dashboard and Ranking on the Smartphone.

The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is available across all the authorized Yamaha dealerships at a starting price of INR 1,59,900 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). Its colour options include Cyan Storm (new), Racing Blue (new), Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black.