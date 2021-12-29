Yamaha Motor India Group Appoints New Chairman

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. today announced that Mr. Eishin Chihana has taken charge of the Group’s India operations as its new Chairman.

Mr. Eishin Chihana has been associated with Yamaha Motor Company and its group companies across the globe since 1991. He holds strong expertise across different verticals like Sales, Marketing and Business Management, with a major focus on Motorcycle Business Operations in European, North American, African, Middle Eastern and ASEAN markets. His experience also includes managing overseas sales of a wide variety of Yamaha Motor’s product ranges, not only Motorcycles but also ATVs, Marine Engines, Personal Watercrafts and Generators.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said:

I am very excited to lead Yamaha Motor in the world’s largest two-wheeler market. India is a diverse country with a huge customer base and immense potential. Also, with the majority of its population comprising of the youth, it gives us the opportunity to penetrate the market by meeting their evolving expectations through Yamaha’s leading technological advancements and engineering prowess. We will strongly continue to create new landmark achievements by introducing Yamaha’s globally renowned product range under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand strategy, to further strengthen our position in the Indian market.