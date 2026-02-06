Hyundai Xcient Fuel Cell Trucks Cross 20 Million km in Europe

Hyundai Motor has hit a major milestone with its Xcient Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks, clocking over 20 million kilometres across Europe in just five years. The achievement comes from a fleet of 165 Class-8 hydrogen-powered trucks operating in Switzerland, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Austria.

Launched in Switzerland in October 2020, the Xcient Fuel Cell has steadily proven itself in real-world commercial use. By mid-2024, the fleet had already covered 10 million kilometres in Switzerland alone, serving demanding roles such as food and beverage logistics, supermarket distribution, and specialised applications including refuse collection and crane operations.

Hyundai says the milestone reinforces the case for fuel cell electric vehicles as a viable alternative to diesel in long-haul and heavy-duty transport. The trucks offer zero tailpipe emissions while maintaining the range and refuelling times needed for commercial operations. In 2025, Hyundai introduced an updated Xcient Fuel Cell with an upgraded hydrogen fuel cell system, following extensive testing across varied climates and duty cycles since 2021.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Unveils CRATER Concept Off-Road SUV at AutoMobility LA 2025

Momentum is also building outside Europe. In North America, 63 Xcient Fuel Cell trucks are currently in service and have already covered around 1.6 million kilometres since their debut in 2023. Key deployments include 30 trucks operating at the Ports of Oakland under the NorCAL ZERO Project, and 21 units supporting logistics at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia.

As global pressure mounts to decarbonise commercial transport, Hyundai’s growing hydrogen truck footprint shows fuel cells are moving beyond pilot projects and into serious, everyday work.