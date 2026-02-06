2027 Audi A6 & Q6 e-tron Get Smarter Tech, Sharper Driving Modes

Audi is rolling out a comprehensive set of hardware and software upgrades for its 2027 A6 Sportback e-tron and Q6 e-tron line-up, with US showroom arrivals expected in the second quarter of 2026. The updates sharpen both the digital experience and on-road character of Audi’s latest electric models.

Inside, Audi has refreshed its MMI infotainment interface and brought back a physical scroll wheel on the multifunction steering wheel—a small but welcome nod to usability. Buyers can also opt for an integrated dashcam, while driver assistance systems and voice control functions have been expanded for smoother daily use.

On the EV front, Audi has refined its one-pedal driving system. The updated regenerative braking is now efficient enough to bring the car to a complete stop without relying on the friction brakes, enhancing energy recovery in traffic. A new “Power Nap” mode also debuts, creating a calm cabin environment during charging stops.

Performance fans will note a new Dynamic Plus drive select mode for the S6 Sportback e-tron. It allows controlled oversteer by finely balancing electric quattro all-wheel drive and brake-based torque vectoring, adding an extra layer of engagement to Audi’s electric sportback.

All 2027 A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron models will also include Audi Signature Care, covering scheduled maintenance for three years or 30,000 miles.

Pricing in the US starts at $64,500 for the Q6 e-tron SUV quattro and climbs to $79,600 for the S6 Sportback e-tron.