Yamaha FZS-Fi Updated, New FZS-Fi Dlx Variant Launched

The Yamaha FZS-Fi has been updated for 2022. The new model will be available at all the authorised Yamaha Dealerships from the second week of January. Apart from that, the company has also launched a new FZS-Fi Dlx variant of the motorcycle.

The Yamaha FZS-Fi continues to retain the masculine design proportions seen on the 3rd generation of the FZ-Fi model range. It is powered by the same 149cc engine producing 12.4 PS of peak power @ 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque @ 5500 rpm.

For 2022, the Yamaha FZS-Fi gets LED taillights, with the addition of LED flashers on the FZS-Fi Dlx variant. The FZS-Fi Dlx variant also features 3 new colours (Metallic Black, Metallic Deep Red and Solid Gray), with rich graphics, coloured alloy wheels, a two-level single seat with dual-tone colours, all of which impart the premium appeal of the motorcycle.

The Yamaha FZS-Fi also features the company's revolutionary Bluetooth Enabled Connect-X App that provides a host of convenient features that include Answer Back, Locate my Vehicle, Parking Record & Hazard, and Riding History.

Apart from this, the 3rd-generation Yamaha FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi model range showcase all of the existing set of features. These include a single-channel ABS in the front with a rear disc brake, multi-function LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlight, a tyre hugging rear mudguard, lower engine guard.

The Yamaha FZS-Fi Dlx model has been priced at INR 1.18 lakh* whereas the updated FZS-Fi model costs INR 1.15 lakh*.

Ex-showroom, Delhi