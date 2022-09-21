Yamaha FZ Series Available at Exciting Offers For Limited Period

21/09/2022 - 12:16 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

Yamaha FZ range of motorcycles is currently available at exciting offers for a limited period. These offers include cashback, special finance schemes and gifts.

Yamaha Fzs Fi Dlx Metallic Deep Red

Yamaha FZ Fi Offers

  • Cashback of Rs 3000 - Only applicable in Odisha, West Bengal and Assam & North-East, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Tamil Nadu
  • Cashback of Rs 5000 - Only applicable in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa

Yamaha FZS Fi Offers

  • Cashback of Rs 3000 - Only Applicable in Odisha, West Bengal and Assam & North-East, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Jharkhand & Tamil Nadu
  • Cashback of Rs 5000 - Only Applicable in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

Finance scheme

Customers opting for L&T Financial Services to purchase Yamaha vehicles will receive boAt AIRDOPES worth rupees Rs 3000 (Applicable across India)

