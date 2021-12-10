Yamaha Conducts Children’s Safety Awareness Campaign

As a part of its CSR initiative, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) announced that it has initiated the Road Safety Awareness Campaign - “ROAD SAFETY – LIFE SAFETY” at Government schools close to its factories. As a socially responsible company, IYM aims to create awareness amongst the children by educating them on the importance of road safety.

IYM kicked off the campaign from RCM Primary School, Palenalor near to its Kanchipuram factory in Tamil Nadu and a government Primary School in Khodna, Gautam Budh Nagar close to its Surajpur factory in Uttar Pradesh. The students of Diksha School in Greater Noida were also part of this activity.

Through the campaign, the children were educated about road safety over a one-hour session from a qualified safety officer. A role-playing activity followed by an audio-visual script on road safety was also presented before the children. The topics covered in the session included safety tips on travelling in buses, safe road crossing, understanding road signs, safety while cycling on the road and the use of hand signals. A total of 400 students were trained during the session.

To further promote safety awareness within their families and relatives, booklets on road safety education were also distributed among the children. IYM also distributed stationery kits containing books, geometry boxes, sketch pens and crayon sets.

The company is planning to conduct similar programs in schools within the vicinity of its plant location since such efforts have the potential to help the young generation understand the importance of road safety, ultimately leading to a better and safer tomorrow.