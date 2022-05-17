Yadvinder Singh Guleria Exits Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced the stepping down of Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria from the position of Director Sales & Marketing. He has been a part of HMSI since its inception and contributed to many critical functions for more than two decades.

He was elevated to the Board of Directors in the year 2020 and was responsible for Sales & Marketing, Customer Service, Logistics, Brand & Communication along with the new vertical of Premium Motorcycle Business.

Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, HMSI said:

Yadvinder Singh Guleria has been a part of HMSI ever since its inception and has made an invaluable contribution to expanding and accelerating our business while leading several critical functions in the company. He has cited personal reasons for his decision, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

Mr. Guleria will continue his services till the month of June 2022.