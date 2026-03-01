3 Warning Signs Before a Deadly Crash That Most EV Drivers Ignore

Between 2 and 6 car accidents out of every 100 are caused by poor maintenance or the lack of repairs. To explore how these issues affect EV cars, the experts at Nicolet Law looked at the fatal crash statistics across the US and collected the most common mechanical causes and their warning signs.

1. Faulty Tires Cause the Most Fatal Accidents Among ICE and EV Vehicles

Tires on EVs require changing 20-30% more often than on a regular vehicle due to the heavy weight of battery packs and bigger strain, but drivers often keep waiting to buy new ones. With that, faulty tires cause around 300 fatal accidents involving EVs, and that number rises to 2.4K annually with ICE vehicles.

“Spotting problematic tires can be a difficult task. Many believe that until they look bad or get pierced with a nail, it’s all ok. But issues with tires can affect the car in many ways,” shares the expert. “If the steering wheel shakes when you drive fast, a tire might be at fault. It can be a problem with balancing or a hidden leak that can lead to deadly accidents.”

2. Driving After Slamming the Brakes Is More Dangerous

It can feel like the danger was avoided by slamming the brakes and not getting into an accident, but even one panic stop like this can push seals near the master cylinder bore and damage it. This makes any car trip afterwards more dangerous if not checked properly.

How to spot a problem:

Check the car after panic stops. Brakes can feel spongy, or you have to push them all the way. Visible fluid leaks.

“Brakes are a delicate system. Another problem that is often missed is corrosion of the rotor,” the expert explains. “When pads don’t scrub rust regularly, it can get broken even after just 15-20K miles. If you hear a grinding sound right after the rain, it may be a sign that corrosion is already happening.”

3. Unreliable Headlights Cause Almost 500 Fatal Accidents Each Year

Headlight issues are the third-biggest cause of fatal accidents on the roads, and for EV drivers, they are the culprit of around 40 deadly crashes annually. It’s often interpreted as a dead bulb, but the problem can go much deeper.

How to spot a problem:

Faint flickers when headlights switch on and off, while the bulb seems ‘dead’. Headlights shutting off after driving in the rain. Reduced brightness or a hazy look of the headlights' lens.

Expert Takeaway

“We often see that people just don’t have the money for repairs here and now, and it’s more widespread than being reckless. Yes, paying for repairs before the paycheck can strain the budget, but driving with a faulty car can cost much more than that. And EV owners need to remember that insurance costs much more and companies are much less likely to cover the expenses in case of a crash.”

Report and data credit: Nicolet Law via email