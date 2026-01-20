PostAuto Orders Up to 115 Solaris Electric Buses for Swiss Cities

Swiss public transport operator PostAuto has signed a framework agreement with Solaris Bus & Coach for the supply of up to 115 battery-electric buses, reinforcing its push towards zero-emission mobility. The contract, awarded following a competitive tender, covers both 12-metre and 18-metre electric buses, with orders to be placed through the end of 2026 and deliveries scheduled to run until the end of 2027.

Solaris secured the deal with its Urbino 12 electric and Urbino 18 electric models, both built around modular electric drive systems designed to suit varied urban duty cycles. PostAuto has already confirmed an initial order for 33 buses, comprising 23 Urbino 12 electric units and ten articulated Urbino 18 electric buses. These vehicles will be deployed across around a dozen cities in Switzerland.

The agreement builds on a long-standing partnership between the two companies. Solaris has been active in the Swiss market since 2002 and has delivered nearly 700 buses in the country so far, including close to 250 vehicles for PostAuto alone.

For PostAuto, the latest order supports its ongoing fleet electrification strategy as Swiss cities accelerate efforts to reduce local emissions and noise levels in public transport. For Solaris, the framework agreement further strengthens its footprint in Switzerland, a market where demand for electric and low-emission buses continues to grow in line with national and municipal decarbonisation goals.