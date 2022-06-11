XCLAN: Official Riding Club for Hero Xpulse Owners by Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new community riding platform called the XCLAN. It is the official riding club for Hero Xpulse owners by the company itself.

The XCLAN platform will be the first official Hero Xpulse owners club that will provide a stage for owners of the Xpulse motorcycles to engage with each other, build their cohort, and develop camaraderie with budding and experienced riders.

The inaugural chapters will be rolled out in five cities across the country - Dehradun, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Cochin and Mumbai – and will be subsequently expanded to additional cities by the latter half of 2022.

An XCLAN membership will bring numerous exciting benefits to customers, including an onboarding kit, invitation to Chapter rides & rally events across India, complimentary Hero Goodlife Platinum Membership, and a network of passionate riders, at an all-inclusive annual price of Rs. 2,000 per rider.

XCLAN engagements and rides will commence from July 2022 onwards with three categories - Sunrise Rides, Overnight Rides and Expedition rides. Hero MotoCorp plans to expand the XCLAN platform to tier II-III cities as well, thus offering access to people throughout the country and fostering a spirit of community riding amongst owners and enthusiasts.