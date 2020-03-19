World Exclusive: This is the all-new Nissan logo

In a world exclusive, IndianAutosBlog.com can reveal what is almost certainly the all-new Nissan logo. The all-new brand emblem may start appearing on the Japanese automaker’s new-age models later this year.

The all-new Nissan logo has a sleeker design. It is an indicator of the company’s progress with minimalist and futuristic designs. The shift from combustion engines to pure electric powertrains is making vehicles more spacious. The all-new logo is a good reminder of that advantage these alternative powertrains offer.

The newly designed Nissan logo has a flat two-dimensional appearance. It is in white and black colours, the latter being one of Japan’s most popular choice in the auto world. It wouldn’t surprise us if the first vehicle to wear the all-new emblem turns out to be an upcoming Nissan EV.

The all-new Nissan logo apparently takes inspiration from that of the Nissan Ariya Concept all-electric crossover and the Nissan IMk electric kei car. The concept models from the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show feature an illuminated emblem in a slightly different colour-coding. Announcing the Ariya Concept in October last year, Nissan had said that its “bold styling and unconventional interior and exterior elements could make it into production in the near future.”

The Nissan Ariya Concept builds on the Nissan IMx concept from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show and represents the company’s new design language. Its production version is expected to go on sale in 2021. That model should feature the all-new brand logo.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.