Winner of Hero Dirt Biking Challenge Gets Xpulse 4V, Rs 10 Lakh Contract

The first-ever Hero Dirt Biking Challenge was concluded recently. The winner of the challenge, Asad Khan, has been awarded a Hero Xpulse 200 4V and a sponsorship contract worth Rs 10 lakh.

The Hero Dirt Biking Challenge (HDBC), which was launched in July 2022, concluded with the final race where the Top-20 riders from across the country competed to be the first HDBC champion.

The winner, the first runners-up and the second runners-up received the popular Hero Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle and sponsorships contracts worth Rs. 10 lakhs, Rs. 6 lakhs and Rs. 4 lakhs respectively. Olesya Dias was recognized as the Best Female off-Road Rider in the country for her rousing performance across all the rounds. The HDBC will be telecast over MTV and streamed over Voot.

The finale week was held in and around Hero MotoCorp’s world-class R&D hub, the center of Innovation and Technology, (CIT), in Jaipur. The entire race and participation experience was designed at par with top international rally events. The entire finale week was curated by the Hero MotoSports Team Rally.

During the past few months, over 100,000 participants registered for the HDBC and after a rigorous nationwide contest that ran across four stages, 41 cities and over 120 days, the Top-20 were short listed.