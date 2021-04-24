Watch 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Undisguised in Spy Video

Toyota Land Cruiser is ready to be unveiled in the new-gen avatar. Following the leaked technical drawings and spy image, today, we got our hands on a video that showcases the upcoming 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser in an undisguised manner. In the video, a batch of new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser 300 can be seen standing in a parking lot of what looks like the Toyota’s manufacturing unit. The video confirms that Toyota has started the production of the new-gen model and might be introducing the updated model to the markets soon.

Design-wise, the new Land Cruiser 300 looks fresher than the outgoing model. But it also keeps the essence of the 200-Series Land Cruiser intact in its design. Around the front, it gets a redesigned radiator grille which includes satin-silver and chrome elements. Also, the grille extends to merge with the headlamps. Moreover, a new design element is now incorporated on the front face, comprising of a U-shape air vent that connects the two headlamps. The bonnet looks quite the same as the outgoing model with similar creases.

Around the sides, the Land Cruiser 300 continues to use the boxy theme with an upright silhouette. However, the ORVMs have been mounted on the doors now than being fixed on the pillars. Furthermore, the window line has been altered a bit, taking a more dynamic shape towards the rear end. As revealed in the technical drawings, the new-gen model will get over three choices for the wheel designs ranging from 17-inch to 20-inch. The rear fascia of the 2020 Land Cruiser can be seen in this video. It now features slimmer tail lamps, not clear-lens though.

Talking of the engine options, the 2020 Land Cruiser is expected to come with a V8 petrol motor with twin turbochargers. An electrified iteration of the SUV is likely to be introduced at a later stage. For select markets, Toyota will offer the option of a 3.3L diesel engine. While the Japanese SUV now looks ready to be unveiled globally, it will be going on sale in the international market by the end of this year. For the Indian market, an early-2022 launch is expected.